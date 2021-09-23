Cookin’ in the Mornin’: Chef Loren Hunter makes Key West inspired dessert for National Key Lime Pie Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko is partnering up with local chef, Loren Hunter for this brand new WDBJ7 Mornin’ segment, Cookin’ in the Mornin’. The duo plans to partner monthly to showcase ways you can celebrate those national food holidays right from your own kitchen.

September 23 is National Key Lime Pie Day. This simple recipe can be a distinguished culinary dessert or simply what you bring to the church potluck.

Chef Loren Hunter and Katey Roshetko (WDBJ7)

Chef Loren Hunter spent three years in the Key West perfecting his recipe which he’s sharing with all WDBJ7 viewers.

Chef Loren’s Key Lime Pie

Pie Filling Ingredients:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup of lime juice (use bottled lime juice)

4 egg yolks

1/2 block of softened cream cheese

Crust Ingredients: (Store bought crust works too.)

2-3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (depending on desired thickness)

1 stick (1/2 cup) of melted butter

1/2-1 cup brown sugar*

*Loren says he like to use 2 parts graham crackers, 1 part brown sugar for his crust ratio.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Mix all Pie Filling Ingredients in mixer until smooth. While batter is mixing, combine crust ingredients until moist and crumbly but still able to hold its shape. Coat bottom and sides of pie pan with crust mixture. Pour smooth and creamy batter into pie crust. Bake for 45 minutes. Let it rest for about 30 minutes then chill in refrigerator for 2 or more hours before serving.

Chef Loren Hunter is the owner of Chef Loren’s Food Truck and has recently launched his own cooking show on YouTube called, Chef Loren.

Stay tuned next month for what Loren and Katey make in October.

