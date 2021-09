ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hershberger Road NW in Roanoke is closed from Rutgers Street NW to Valley View Blvd NW in both directions until further notice because of a motorcycle crash.

Police say, “Traffic will be impacted for some time and we encourage you to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.”

There is no word yet regarding injuries.

