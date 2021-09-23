Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddler deaths in hot car ‘tragic accident’ in S.C.; no charges filed

Latest News

Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane