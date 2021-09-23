Advertisement

Friday moved to virtual for Pulaski County Schools

Students can expect to receive their assignments on Thursday or by 10 a.m. Friday and can contact their teachers between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday with any questions.
(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools will go asynchronous virtual on Friday, September 24 due to bus driver and staffing shortages.

