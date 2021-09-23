Friday moved to virtual for Pulaski County Schools

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools will go asynchronous virtual on Friday, September 24 due to bus driver and staffing shortages.

Students can expect to receive their assignments on Thursday or by 10 a.m. Friday and can contact their teachers between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday with any questions.

Visit the Pulaski County Public Schools Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.