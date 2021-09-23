Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

A California school was renamed after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th...
School named after country’s oldest National Park ranger on her 100th birthday
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Catron
Carroll County deputy dies of COVID, sheriff’s office says