HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Tudor House promoting anti-suicide message at Grandin Theatre’s debut of “Dear Evan Hansen”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tony and Grammy award- winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” has been adapted to the big screen. It’s the story of a teenager with social anxiety disorder who’s trying to find acceptance after a classmate’s suicide.

Among the theaters hosting the film is the Grandin Theater in Roanoke. The Tudor House is hoping to help spread its message of suicide awareness and prevention at the premiere.

Kathleen Thorell is the Executive Director of the Tudor House. She stopped by our studios and talked about this weekend’s event on WZBJ24.

“It’s a perfect blend of The timing is perfect for Suicide Prevention month. We will have a table of resources in their lobby to kick off the opening of “Dear Evan Hansen.” We are hoping to share our resources with movie-goers before and after the show. It is a great opportunity to normalize the conversation and reach out to our community. The Grandin has also agreed to show a Tudor House promotional slide before every showing of the movie! It’s a great collaboration of two nonprofits in Roanoke,” says Thorell.

Tudor House will have also have area counselors/mental health professionals and volunteers at the table, handing out resources and merchandise.

Click here to order your ticket to a showing of “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Grandin Theatre. It’s happening Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 from noon until 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.