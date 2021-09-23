Increasing sunshine with cool dry air moving in

We’re now on the back side of a strong fall cold front that delivered more than a half a foot of rain for areas along either side of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The mountains enhanced the rain that contributed to numerous road flooded streams, road closures and soaked basements.

The heaviest rain fell along either side of the Blue Ridge Parkway. (WDBJ7)

As the rain continues to move east this morning, drier air will arrive behind the front dropping both temperatures and dew points. This means we’ll see increasing sunshine this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s to low 50s. There may be areas of fog early in the day as well.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The weather turns much cooler and very comfortable as the Canadian air arrives behind our cold front. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny Thursday and we expect very little change into Friday.

Afternoon highs will barely reach the 70s in many areas east of the Blue Ridge. In the mountains, afternoon highs will struggle to even hit the mid 60s. The more noticeable change will be the chilly overnight lows. We can expect to wake-up temperatures in the mid 40s Friday and Saturday morning. Great firepit weather.

We'll see lows in the 40s the next couple of mornings. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

If you like the fall air, you’re in luck. We anticipate very few changes as we enter the weekend. The only difference may be a few more occasional clouds along with a slight uptick in overnight temperatures.

Even then, our daytime highs will be very close to late-September averages, reaching the mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen developed this morning. At this time these storms don’t look to affect the U.S. There are only 5 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.