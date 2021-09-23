Legally Blonde the Musical opens this weekend at Mill Mountain Theater in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Theater is back in the Star City! This is opening weekend of Legally Blonde The Musical at Mill Mountain Theater. WDBJ7 got a behind-the-scenes look of the show.

After 18 months of not having live theater, the cast and crew were excited to be back on stage! And channeling her inner blonde prowess, Lisa Graye brings the iconic character to life as Elle Woods becomes “someone serious, someone lawyerly” all in the pursuit of love.

“I’m what you want. Harvard, I’m the girl for you,” Graye sings. “And to prove it’s true, we all flew here on Jet Blue. Thank you.”

“Playing Elle Woods is honestly a dream. I never thought I would do,” Graye told WDBJ7.

“So take it like a man,” she belted during Wednesday night’s performance.

“She is so brave and powerful and fun and can change the energy of a room in a heartbeat,” Graye said.

Graye gave us a behind-the-scenes look at all of Elle’s fabulous and very pink costumes.

“I love this jacket,” Graye said. “It’s one of my favorite jackets. Our costume designer bedazzled and bejeweled every single individual thing that is on here.”

Fans of the movie will see most of those classic, timeless characters and moments.

“The bend and snap is really fun,” she said. “That’s just like off the bat really fun.”

There are also some creative liberties that director and choreographer, Kristen Brooks Sandler took to bring the story to this decade.

“The team and I kind of talked about and said, okay how can we take what is so well known and bring it into this time and this century,” Sanders said. “And how does this material play differently when said by different kinds of people and when said in the current context.”

But through it all fans will still think positive as they follow “Woods-Comma-Elle’s” journey from an underestimated ex-girlfriend to someone with a chip on her shoulder ready to show the world just how good it feels to be Legally Blonde.

Click here for show times and tickets.

