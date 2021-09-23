Advertisement

Netflix to debut ‘Tiger King 2′

Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as...
Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as season 1."(Twitter, @Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Tiger King” is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release some time this year.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma, and his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the owner of a rival facility.

The docuseries created a lot of buzz for Netflix and made some of the people involved overnight celebrities.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.

An apparent photo of Joe Exotic is shown behind the show title on Twitter, but Netflix has not shared which characters will make appearances in season 2.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

HNN File
Concord woman identified as victim of Campbell County crash
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Appalachian Power works with Facebook and Gigabeam with goal of high-speed internet for Grayson County
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
FILE PHOTO - Nonprofit group Fair Health released its new analysis of insurance claims and...
COVID hospitalizations average $75,000