Person rescued from car along Roanoke low water bridge
The car was left Wednesday night for the water to lower.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a person was rescued after their car was stuck along the low water bridge in Roanoke near 950 Wiley Drive NW following flooding.
The car will be towed on Thursday when the water lowers.
The Green Goat restaurant can still be reached.
Barricades remain near the site.
