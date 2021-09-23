Advertisement

Person rescued from car along Roanoke low water bridge

The car was left Wednesday night for the water to lower.
(Sportpoint74 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a person was rescued after their car was stuck along the low water bridge in Roanoke near 950 Wiley Drive NW following flooding.

The car will be towed on Thursday when the water lowers.

The Green Goat restaurant can still be reached.

Barricades remain near the site.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddler deaths in hot car ‘tragic accident’ in S.C.; no charges filed
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Friday moved to virtual for Pulaski County Schools
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Valley Metro's new downtown facility is expected to be completed in two years.
City of Roanoke & Valley Metro break ground on new transit facility
Cleared: Franklin County crash on 220N causes delays