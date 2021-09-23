Person rescued from car along Roanoke low water bridge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a person was rescued after their car was stuck along the low water bridge in Roanoke near 950 Wiley Drive NW following flooding.

The car will be towed on Thursday when the water lowers.

The Green Goat restaurant can still be reached.

Barricades remain near the site.

