Pipeline opponents criticize DEQ oversight

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline criticized the Department of Environmental Quality...
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline criticized the Department of Environmental Quality during a protest at the agency's Salem office.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline turned their attention to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Wednesday.

About a dozen protesters said they were “blowing the whistle” on the state agency. They gathered at the Salem office, saying DEQ has ignored violations, and failed to protect Virginia waterways.

Cynthia Munley is a member of the group Mothers Out Front, Virginia.

“What we have left on the pipeline is the steepest, most challenging slopes,” Munley said during the event, “and there is an imminent danger to large municipal water sources as well as the people up in the upland areas whose aquifers are being messed with.”

The group delivered a letter, calling on the agency to stop construction on the project.

WDBJ7 requested comment from the agency, but had not received a reply Wednesday evening.

DEQ has scheduled two public hearings on the Mountain Valley Pipeline Monday night in Rocky Mount, and Tuesday night in Radford.

