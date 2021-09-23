Police looking for video of Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Thursday.

Officers were called at 3:10 a.m. September 23 to the 1300 block of Garfield Avenue about a man who had been shot. They found a man with a gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434)-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434)-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888)798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

