Advertisement

FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday, July 15, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Eric Charbonneau | Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (Gray News) – The iconic home used as the setting of “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

The horror film was based on supposed accounts taken from this 14-room, 3,109-square-foot farmhouse in Rhode Island.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1836 and is listed for $1.2 million.

The home’s listing says the current caretakers have “reported countless happenings in the house.”

The property has inspired many books and movies but was made most famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are said to have investigated paranormal activities at the isolated home during the 1970s.

The movie wasn’t actually filmed at the house, but at a replica built in southeastern North Carolina that ultimately suffered flood damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The property located in Currie, North Carolina, was only used for exterior shots.

Indoor scenes from the movie were shot on a sound stage at EUE/Screen Gems Studios for the sake of convenience.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
LIVE: 1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Campbell County Vehicle Theft Video
Campbell County Vehicle Theft Video
Campbell County Hotel Vehicle Thefts-Surveillance Video
Surveillance photos, video released in thefts from vehicles in Campbell County
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq