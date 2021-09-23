Surveillance photos, video released in thefts from vehicles in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in the search for two people wanted for stealing from vehicles.

Between about 3 and 5 a.m. September 16, 2021, the two were seen on surveillance stealing from vehicles at several hotel properties in Campbell County. Their vehicle was also photographed.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the two is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

