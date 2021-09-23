Advertisement

Surveillance photos, video released in thefts from vehicles in Campbell County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in the search for two people wanted for stealing from vehicles.

Between about 3 and 5 a.m. September 16, 2021, the two were seen on surveillance stealing from vehicles at several hotel properties in Campbell County. Their vehicle was also photographed.

Caption

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the two is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Grayson County Internet
Grayson County Internet
Progress at Hull's Drive-in
Progress at Hull's Drive-in
Lexington First Baptist Church
Lexington First Baptist Church
Senators Kaine, Warner Talk to Media
Senators Kaine, Warner Talk to Media
Hershberger Crash
Hershberger Crash