Suspect questioned in Roanoke shooting; no charges filed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in a shooting in Roanoke is being questioned by police, but no charges have been filed.

Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. September 23, 2021 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Pechin Avenue SE. They found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury, according to police, and he was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was found at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident between the two men, according to police, who say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.