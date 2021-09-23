Advertisement

Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Isimemen Etute Mugshot(Blacksburg Police)
By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery County grand jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against a man who allegedly killed a man he matched with on the dating app Tinder.

At a preliminary hearing September 23, 2021, a judge certified the murder charge against Isimemen David Etute to a grand jury, which will meet in October. The grand jury will determine whether Etute will be tried in circuit court.

Etute is accused of killing Jerry Smith on Memorial Day 2021.

Smith had allegedly posed as a woman named ‘Angie’ on Tinder and matched with Etute on April 10. The two had a sexual encounter.

Three Blacksburg Police detectives testified at the preliminary hearing, each adding details to Etute’s encounter with Smith on May 31.

Witnesses testified saying the purpose of Etute’s May 31 visit was to determine if Smith was a man or a woman. While at Smith’s apartment, Etute discovered Jerry had been posing as ‘Angie‘. Allegedly, Etute punched Jerry in the face and left the apartment without calling 911.

The detective described the scene, and the defence revealed a knife was found between the mattress and the box spring of Smith’s bed.

Etute and Smith both had family and friends in the courtroom for the hearing. One close friend of Smith stormed out of the courtroom during the final witness testimony.

After the hearing, Smith’s family and friends waited for Etute’s family, friends and attorney outside the courthouse. Emotions escalated and there was a brief moment when a close family friend of Smith screamed, “He did not deserve to die.”

