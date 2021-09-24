1345 Plantation Road rezoning approval draws mixed reviews from Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, the Roanoke City Council met for their bimonthly meeting. One item on the agenda was hearing a rezoning request by BrightView LLC to turn 1345 Plantation Road NE into a new mental health and substance abuse outpatient clinic.

BrightView LLC focuses on helping and providing services to those struggling with substance abuse. The majority of its locations are in Ohio and Kentucky. It also has a clinic in Chesapeake and is on its way to setting up roots in the Star City.

For the Roanoke Valley Collective Response, it is in support of the services BrightView LLC can bring to the area.

“We are all in support of them coming to the Roanoke Valley, as long as they do so bringing in community participation, follow the laws, communicate with the neighborhoods in which they are going to be present, open and honest with the fellow stakeholders in the community, other service providers that they will be partnering with,” said RVCR Steering Committee Member, Niles Comer.

The City Planning Commission approved the rezoning proposal on a 6-0 vote last week. The City Council heard from BrightView representatives on Monday. The rezoning plan was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Council Members Stephanie Moon Reynolds and Vivian Sanchez-Jones voting against.

Business owners in the area have also voiced their concerns. On Friday, one business owner who declined an on camera interview, said he and his staff are unhappy about the City’s decision as well.

Despite some opposition, the project has been approved. It is in the very early stages of its development and WDBJ7 will continue to update the Roanoke Community as we learn more.

