Beautiful conditions continue across the area

FALL WEATHER CONTINUES

The weather has turned much cooler and very comfortable as the Canadian air arrived behind the strong cold front. Skies will continue to remain clear through Friday thanks to high pressure.

More pleasant weather is on the way Friday with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach into the 70s in many areas east of the Blue Ridge. In the mountains, afternoon highs will struggle to even hit the mid 60s.

Mainly sunny and pleasant. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

If you like the fall air, you’re in luck. We anticipate very few changes as we enter the weekend. The only difference may be a few more occasional clouds along with a slight uptick in overnight temperatures.

Even then, our daytime highs will be very close to late-September averages, reaching the mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with a slight increase for a stray shower Wednesday. Our highs through the period will climb back into the lower 80s.

TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. Tropical Storm Sam has developed deep in the Atlantic. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and take its time traveling over the next week. At this time, it is too soon to say where it is heading, but it is one to watch!

Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and will be watched closely. (WDBJ7 Weather)

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below.