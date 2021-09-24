Advertisement

Beautiful conditions continue across the area

Seasonable temperatures continue into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL WEATHER CONTINUES

The weather has turned much cooler and very comfortable as the Canadian air arrived behind the strong cold front. Skies will continue to remain clear through Friday thanks to high pressure.

More pleasant weather is on the way Friday with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach into the 70s in many areas east of the Blue Ridge. In the mountains, afternoon highs will struggle to even hit the mid 60s.

Mainly sunny and pleasant.
Mainly sunny and pleasant.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

If you like the fall air, you’re in luck. We anticipate very few changes as we enter the weekend. The only difference may be a few more occasional clouds along with a slight uptick in overnight temperatures.

Even then, our daytime highs will be very close to late-September averages, reaching the mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s.(WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with a slight increase for a stray shower Wednesday. Our highs through the period will climb back into the lower 80s.

TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. Tropical Storm Sam has developed deep in the Atlantic. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and take its time traveling over the next week. At this time, it is too soon to say where it is heading, but it is one to watch!

Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and will be watched closely.
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and will be watched closely.(WDBJ7 Weather)

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler
Motorcycle Crash generic
Hershberger Road in Roanoke back open after crash
Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing.
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury

Latest News

We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday September 24, Morning FastCast
Chilly nights and comfortable days expected into the weekend.
Pleasant, fall weather is here
Temperatures cool into the 40s tonight.
Thursday, September 23 - Evening Outlook
Pleasant weather takes over behind fall front.
Thursday Midday FastCast