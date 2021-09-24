Advertisement

Crash snarls I-81 traffic

Crash on I-81 snarls traffic
Crash on I-81 snarls traffic(VDOT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m., traffic on I-81 is moving. Virginia State Police say the crash involved three vehicles, and one caught on fire. Troopers say two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A crash is snarling traffic on I-81 Thursday night.

VDOT says there is a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 146. As of 9:20 p.m. Thursday, all southbound lanes are closed. Traffic backups last for approximately 5 miles.

There is no word yet regarding injuries.

Stay with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

