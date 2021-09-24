Crash snarls I-81 traffic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m., traffic on I-81 is moving. Virginia State Police say the crash involved three vehicles, and one caught on fire. Troopers say two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is not clear.



PREVIOUS STORY:

A crash is snarling traffic on I-81 Thursday night.

VDOT says there is a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 146. As of 9:20 p.m. Thursday, all southbound lanes are closed. Traffic backups last for approximately 5 miles.

There is no word yet regarding injuries.

