Final weekend of Freedom Fest 2021 expected to be biggest event yet

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - New Freedom Farm in Botetourt County is hosting its third and final weekend of Freedom Fest 2021 Sept. 25-26.

WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko stopped by the farm Friday to talk to the founder of the non-profit and other volunteers about incredible purpose of the farm and what people can expect at the event.

According to New Freedom Farm’s website: “New Freedom Farm is a nonprofit community farm located in Buchanan, Virginia. The farm exists to aid veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other conditions by using the therapeutic activity of interacting with equines, farming, and peer-to-peer support. The end goal is to empower individuals and help them heal by realizing their efforts and contributions.”

Freedom Fest is the organization’s largest fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to the farm.

The event is all day Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food and shopping vendors, musical acts, raffles wild mustang tours. and motorcycles and special cars on display. Tickets at $7, at the door or online, for kids and adults over the age of 14.

