Lynchburg neighborhood center celebrates full reopening after renovations

Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center
Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation officials are celebrating new beginnings.

Recently this center reopened fully to the public after renovations.

Those renovations have made large strides for those that visit.

“By reinvesting in this neighborhood center...it’s a great place to be for the neighborhood residents,” said Charlotte Lester, neighborhood centers manager.

That’s partially because of a couple new creations. One is a room called the Maker Space.

Equipment around the room intends to engage elementary-age children as they learn outside of school.

Another is a new dedicated library space.

That room has books for younger children, giving them another area to spend time in.

“Everything is just up to date, it’s more durable and we expect these finishes to last us quite some time,” said Lester.

Some of the other finishes include work as soon as you walk in the door.

New lighting and flooring create a warmer environment and a tribute to the old Mountain View school.

“The design celebrates neighborhood character, it makes it Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center, it’s not just an anywhere America sort place to be,” said Lester.

Services and programs at the center have also been brought back.

