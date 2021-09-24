Missing senior sought by Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s is looking for a missing senior.
Billy Beaver, 80, was last reported seen in the Chatham Road area September 23. He was wearing a brown shirt and faded blue jeans, and was driving a gray 2004 Ford Ranger single cab pickup with VA license plate XGG-4189.
Investigators say Beaver may be headed to see family in Gibsonville, NC.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.
