Missing senior sought by Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Photo of Billy Beaver, missing from Henry County
Photo of Billy Beaver, missing from Henry County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s is looking for a missing senior.

Billy Beaver, 80, was last reported seen in the Chatham Road area September 23. He was wearing a brown shirt and faded blue jeans, and was driving a gray 2004 Ford Ranger single cab pickup with VA license plate XGG-4189.

Truck similar to one driven by missing man Billy Beaver
Truck similar to one driven by missing man Billy Beaver

Investigators say Beaver may be headed to see family in Gibsonville, NC.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

