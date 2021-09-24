Missing senior sought by Henry County Sheriff’s Office

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s is looking for a missing senior.

Billy Beaver, 80, was last reported seen in the Chatham Road area September 23. He was wearing a brown shirt and faded blue jeans, and was driving a gray 2004 Ford Ranger single cab pickup with VA license plate XGG-4189.

Truck similar to one driven by missing man Billy Beaver (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Beaver may be headed to see family in Gibsonville, NC.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

