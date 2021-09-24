Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have resolved a ‘suspicious activity situation at the Madison and Monroe Buildings. Residents and employees can resume normal activities.

Capitol Police received a call from a concerned caller about a ‘possible active shooter’ at Capitol Square. According to authorities, the person was likely in either the Madison or Monroe Buildings.

Employees in both of those buildings were told to shelter in place while units from the Capitol Police, Richmond police and VCU police searched the buildings and surrounding areas.

Police determined there was no active shooter.

No suspicious activity was found at either building and an all-clear was given at 1:07 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.