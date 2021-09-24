Pulaski County Public Schools works to address staffing shortages

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is one of the many school districts in the area still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

Between the bus driver and substitute teacher shortage—they say filling these positions has not been easy.

“You can look up labor market across the state and they’re everyone’s hiring, and nobody has many applicants for their available positions and it’s no different in public education,” said Pulaski County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

He says unless they fill the positions more virtual learning days may be on the way but they’re working around the clock to make sure they are filled.

“We are doing everything we can to recruit additional employees and to train additional bus drivers but all of that takes time and all of it takes applicants and right now we would really like to have more applicants across the board for the positions that we have posted,” said Siers.

Siers says they are also looking to hire a transportation manager and public relations, specialist.

“I don’t think folks realize that when it’s, there’s that much negative publicity going on about anyone, it makes it less attractive of an employer. And so, you know, at a time when we’re all, you know, competing for a very limited number of applicants for our jobs. The school divisions are at a bit of a disadvantage,” said Siers.

He says even with everything they’re facing with the pandemic; students are still doing well overall.

“We’re moving forward and, you know, and at some point, we’ll be able to look back at this and, and it will be something we’re glad we went through and never want to have to do again but at some point, we will get through it, “said Siers

