Advertisement

Radford man accused of sexual battery against adults and children

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office FB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg Police Department are jointly investigating a man in a sexual battery case.

Michael J. Trujillo, 32 of Radford, has been released on recognizance after being charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of images of another. The charges involve adults and juveniles, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information about Trujillo you feel needs reporting, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-382-6915 or Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 443-1430 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler
Motorcycle Crash generic
Hershberger Road in Roanoke back open after crash
Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing.
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury

Latest News

COVID-19 coverage
Number of new COVID cases drops in Virginia from Thursday; hospitalizations down
Roanoke Rent Report
Roanoke Rent Report
Freedom Fest Interview with Andrew Kintgen
Freedom Fest Interview 4
New Freedom Farm
Final weekend of Freedom Fest 2021 expected to be biggest event yet