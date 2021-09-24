Radford man accused of sexual battery against adults and children

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg Police Department are jointly investigating a man in a sexual battery case.

Michael J. Trujillo, 32 of Radford, has been released on recognizance after being charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of images of another. The charges involve adults and juveniles, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information about Trujillo you feel needs reporting, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-382-6915 or Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 443-1430 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.