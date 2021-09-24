Advertisement

Sinkland Farms’ Pumpkin Festival kicks off

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s officially Fall--- and for Sinkland Farms it means the beginning of their annual Pumpkin Festival.

There are about ten acres of pumpkins, gourds, and squash of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

You’ll be able to take a hayride or visit the kid’s zone with a giant slide, a zip line, and many other games.

Throughout the festival, there will also be lots of local live music, food trucks, and hand-crafted goods.

Former ‘The Voice’ contestant Gracia Harrison kicks off the festival’s concert series Friday.

She says she is excited to be a part of an event so special to the community.

‘‘I think that what sets us apart from many other fall festivals, is that we have a wide breadth and scope of activities, there’s something for every age from the toddler on up to grandma and grandpa,” said Susan Sink the owner of Sinkland Farms.

The Pumpkin Festival will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31st.

