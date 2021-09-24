Student faces discipline after campus threat

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Laurel Park Middle School in Henry County faces disciplinary action after, school officials say, he said Thursday there would be a shooting on campus.

Parents of students at the school were sent this message by Principal Katrina Perry:

Recent tragedies at schools in other areas have heightened everyone’s concern for the safety of students. I want to assure you that we always take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the Sheriff’s department. Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. That policy will not change.

I encourage you to talk with your children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors, but rather to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly. The goal of Laurel Park Middle School’s staff is to foster an atmosphere where students feel free to come to us if they become aware of a threat to student safety.

I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students.

