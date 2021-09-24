Advertisement

Tom Felton of ‘Harry Potter’ fame collapses at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder...
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the “Harry Potter” series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler
Motorcycle Crash generic
Hershberger Road in Roanoke back open after crash
Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing.
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury

Latest News

beef
The push to revive country of origin beef labeling
A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle and Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as...
Body found in Illinois River ID’d as missing college student
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Radford man accused of sexual battery against adults and children
An Oregon school employee was placed on administrative leave for wearing blackface during a...
School employee suspended for wearing blackface to protest district’s vaccine policies