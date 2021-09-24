Advertisement

VT Graduate and Professional Student Senate hopes to inspire change

A Virginia Tech banner on campus in August of 2021.
A Virginia Tech banner on campus in August of 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was formerly known as the the Graduate Student Assembly and is now the Graduate and Professional Student Senate. Technically every graduate student at Virginia Tech is a part of it, but there are around 100 senators at each meeting.

GPSS focuses on improving standards of living for graduate students. It does this by identifying the needs of graduate students, passing resolutions and ultimately bringing those to university representatives. GPSS’ Director of Communications, Amanda Burroughs, said its important that thousands of graduate students are represented.

“No one else is going to do that for graduate students, we have to help each other.”

GPSS operations have just begun for this school year, but is hoping to bring resolutions to VT reps in the coming months. For more information on the group, you can visit its website here. If you want to get involved, you can email Amanda at aburroughs1@vt.edu.

Below is more information that Amanda provided about the group.

“This semester, we are working on several major Resolutions that will hopefully create millions of dollars worth of changes at Virginia Tech. Each Resolution in our first batch (found here under “out to shared governance”) passed the GPSS vote by large margins.

On Thursday, a new batch of Resolutions will be read for the first time. This includes a Resolution to defund campus police and reallocate those funds toward social services.

Vote Results:

A: 51 Yes; 8 No; 6 Abstain (establishes task force policies)

B: 52 Yes; 7 No ; 6 Abstain (extends grad student assistantships from 9 months to 12 months)

C: 56 Yes; 5 No ; 4 Abstain (improves financial transparency regarding the Virginia Tech Foundation)

D1: 45 Yes; 11 No ; 9 Abstain (expands ethical oversight regarding policing and surveillance technologies)

D2: 48 Yes; 7 No ; 10 Abstain (expands ethical oversight regarding anti-immigrant research projects)

E: 57 Yes; 2 No ; 6 Abstain (moves transition of power to spring)”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler
Motorcycle Crash generic
Hershberger Road in Roanoke back open after crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

School Day Shoutout
Weather School Shoutout - Stewartsville Elementary
Henry County Public Schools
Henry County Public Schools official reacts to hit and run that left one student injured
Spotlight Game At LCA Friday Night
Spotlight Game At LCA Friday Night
Courtesy VDOT
Roanoke County crash along I-581S causes delays