WDBJ7 wins at Virginia Association of Broadcasters ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 took home four trophies at the 2021 Virginia Association of Broadcasters awards in Virginia Beach.

The station won:

Best Newscast for its 6 p.m. show, produced by Catey Doss

Best Investigative Reporting, for “Broke for the Holidays,” reported by Katey Roshetko

Best Commercial, for The Davis Law Practice of Roanoke.

Best Station Promotion, for reporter Leanna Scachetti’s piece, “The Pilot’s Cap.”

WDBJ7′s Robin Reed also won the George A. Bowles, Jr. Award, given to broadcasters with longevity in Virginia broadcasting, who are respected by their peers and exhibit enthusiasm for their work. They must have a commitment to their community and have a depth of knowledge and insight into their work.

Congratulations to all!

