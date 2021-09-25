Advertisement

Calm and cool through the weekend

Seasonable temperatures continue into the weekend
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
THIS WEEKEND

The weather has turned much cooler for the weekend and very comfortable. Skies will continue to remain clear through this morning with some added clouds later this afternoon.

Cool air linger through the weekend.
Cool air linger through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Even then, our daytime highs will be very close to late-September averages, reaching the mid 70s. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 40s. Another cool front will move through late Saturday night bringing a few clouds and reinforcing the gorgeous weather.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

We’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with a slight increase for a stray shower Wednesday. Our highs through the period will climb back into the lower 80s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. Hurricane Sam has continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and take its time traveling over the next week. At this time, it is too soon to say where it is heading, but it is one to watch!

Hurricane Sam forecast.
Hurricane Sam forecast.(WDBJ Weather)

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below.

