CSHD to begin immediately providing COVID-19 booster vaccines

(KEYC News Now)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is beginning to provide COVID-19 booster shots in coordination with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration.

These recommendations only currently apply to the Pfizer vaccine. The booster should be given at least six months after the primary shot or shot(s), but may be at any point after that.

The following groups are eligible:

“· Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

· Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

· Adults age 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

· Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider”

There are not any boosters for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson that are currently available or authorized.

Further details can be found by visiting the VDH website.

