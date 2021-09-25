Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk raises thousands

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a hundred people tied up their laces and hit the trails in Danville to support the American Heart Association Saturday.

This was the first in-person Heart Walk the association has been able to host in the city since the pandemic started.

WDBJ7′s very own Kate Capodanno was there to emcee and kick off the fun.

Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk (WDBJ7)

Different companies and organizations formed teams to walk anywhere between one to four miles around Angler Park.

In total the event raised more than $55,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.