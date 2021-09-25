Advertisement

Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk raises thousands

More than a hundred people tied up their laces and hit the trails in Danville to support the...
More than a hundred people tied up their laces and hit the trails in Danville to support the American Heart Association.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a hundred people tied up their laces and hit the trails in Danville to support the American Heart Association Saturday.

This was the first in-person Heart Walk the association has been able to host in the city since the pandemic started.

WDBJ7′s very own Kate Capodanno was there to emcee and kick off the fun.

Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk
Danville-Pittsylvania County Heart Walk(WDBJ7)

Different companies and organizations formed teams to walk anywhere between one to four miles around Angler Park.

In total the event raised more than $55,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
VDH says Roanoke restaurant employee diagnosed with hepatitis A
David Walker Mugshot
Man arrested for hit-and-run that hurt Henry County boy
Photo of Michael Trujillo released when he was reported missing in March 2021 from Pulaski County
Former Montgomery Co. Schools employee accused of sexual battery
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County

Latest News

Hokies defeat Richmond 21-10
Northside COVID-19
Northside COVID-19
A look at when to check out the leaves in our area.
2021 Fall Foliage Guide
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 25, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 25, 2021