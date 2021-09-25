FFE Player of the Week: Miller Jay, Rockbridge County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wildcats of Rockbridge County bounced back in a big way last week against Staunton thanks to an offensive explosion led by senior quarterback Miller Jay.

After losing big on the road against Western Albemarle in Week 2, the Rockbridge County Wildcats knew they had to change something up offensively.

Jay says, “After the Week 2 loss, we went back to some of the old stuff we used to do two or three years ago, and we felt really good about it going into the game. We felt like we had sharpened it up and we had a good plan.”

Rockbridge County Wide Receiver Turner Cook says, “We really just reverted back and went back to our old ways, the ole’ run-and-shoot, and we just ran plays that we basically knew were gonna get us open, and I mean, it worked out pretty well.”

Quarterback Miller Jay threw five touchdown passes in the first half, three of them to his fellow senior Cook, and the Wildcats bounced back in a big way with a 47-8 win over Staunton.

As it turns out, Jay and Cook were the perfect tandem to break out some old tricks.

“Me and Turner have been playing together for four years. He’s always been the left slot and we know each other really well. We know what to do in certain situations and we always execute”, says Jay.

Jay, a 6-4 senior, is more of a traditional pocket passer with football in his blood.

His grandfather, Tom Sherman, played QB for Joe Paterno at Penn State and went on to the pros, while his uncles also played in college: Tom Jr, and former UVA signal-caller, Tim Sherman.

The Senior QB Jay says, “It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty relatable for them. I can talk to them about what I think about what’s going on and they’re always willing to give advice and talk about it.”

Jay says he hopes to follow in their footsteps by playing in college, too.

Each Friday presents a new chance to show off his talents while leading Rockbridge to another W.

“Just the ability to make downfield passes any given down, always making the right reads, trying to be smart and take care of the ball most of the time, and just picking the other guys up and always keeping the ball moving”, Jay adds.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.