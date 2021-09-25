‘He’s a proud Marine’: U.S. Military veteran celebrates 100th birthday, Charlotte community pays tribute with ‘birthday cruise’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coy A. Shue is known, by many who know him, “as a hero.”

He is also a family man.

Shue served in the United States Marines during the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan, Roi-Namur and Tinian.

“He’s seen a lot. He’s been through a lot. He’s very lucky he’s here,” said Ronnie Shue, Coy’s son.

Coy Shue turned 100 years old on Friday, and to celebrate, his family, friends and first responders came together for any honorary birthday cruise.

On Saturday, CarolinaCruzin4Jeeps organized a ride to honor the World War II veteran.

The ride began at the Food Lion on Hickory Grove Road and WT Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte and ended at his home, with a police escort.

CarolinaCruzin4Jeeps is a local Jeep club based out of Union County devoted to giving back to the community.

“We are out here celebrating the 100th birthday of a World War II Pacific Marine, a veteran,” said Jennifer Connor, with CarolinaCruzin4Jeeps. “We are out here to show him our appreciation and thank him for his service to our country and give him some love today. We believe that God gave us these blessings and abundance and we are supposed to share them. We are huge supporters of back the Military, back the police, kids with cancer and folks in need. This is our purpose.”

Coy Shue’s granddaughter Taylor Shue Jarina is also a member of the Jeep club.

“My PawPaw says he’s not a hero, that heroes died, but he’d always been my hero,” Jarina said. “He has shown me God’s love and taught me how to trust in our Lord Jesus Christ. He loved woodworking and would build me dollhouses. He’s the sweetest, kindhearted man I know. He’s my PawPaw, my hero and I thank God for his presence on this Earth and in my life.”

U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday (WBTV)

Jarina shared a story that Coy Shue told.

She said a bomb landed in his Fox hole where he and his buddy were in, but it didn’t go off.

Jarina said Coy Shue said right then that “Lord, I will follow you all the days of my life and be a good man.”

“He has kept his promise,” Jarina said.

Flags were set up all across the route to honor Shue. The VFW placed 100 American Flags in his front yard., along with a large sign that read “100th Birthday, Cpl Coy Shue, United States Marine Corps,” with an old military photo.

“He’s a proud Marine,” said son Robbie Shue. “We are from a Marine family. We are so proud of our mom and dad. WE are so lucky to have them here with us.”

Family members said there were dozens of people on-site, plus 45 Jeeps and specialty vehicles, along with six bikes, two fire engines and four patrol cars from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“This celebration was so dear to our hearts,” Jarina said. “I ride in benefit cruises all the time for others but to see this community and my jeep club come out for my family, to be on the receiving end brought me to tears. I grew up in east Charlotte, born and raised and I saw God in every face that showed up for him today.”

Shue was born and raised in north Charlotte.

He and his wife, who both worked in the mill. have been married for 74 years. They have two sons - Robbie and Ronnie Shue - who are also both Marines.

Shue has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“Coy Shue is a great man who loves his country and God and should be honored for his 100th birthday.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.