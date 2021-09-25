Advertisement

Historic marker dedicated in Clifton Forge

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - An historic figure was remembered Friday afternoon in Clifton Forge.

They dedicated an historic marker for Dr. Roger Arliner Young. She was the first African American woman in America to get a doctorate in biology. She also worked as a union organizer and activist, in addition to teaching.

Young was born in Clifton Forge in 1899.

”This is an area where we don’t have as many highway markers as we would like, and within those that we have, there’s not as much diversity as we would like,” said Julie Langan of the Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources. “And so we chose to recognize her with this highway marker.”

The marker stands in front of the Clifton Forge Town Hall.

