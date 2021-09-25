Hokies defeat Richmond 21-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech football team moved to 3-1 on the season Saturday after defeating Richmond 21-10.

Tayvion Robinson brought back a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown to give Virginia Tech a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

The Hokies face No. 12 Notre Dame in Blacksburg on October 9. The game time is yet to be determined.

