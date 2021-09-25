Advertisement

Hokies defeat Richmond 21-10

Tayvion Robinson brought back a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown to give Virginia Tech a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech football team moved to 3-1 on the season Saturday after defeating Richmond 21-10.

The Hokies face No. 12 Notre Dame in Blacksburg on October 9. The game time is yet to be determined.

