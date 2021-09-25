Lexington’s Waddell Elementary gets a gift of ukuleles

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s Harrington Waddell Elementary School got a musical contribution this year.

The school’s PTA put together the funds for twenty-four ukuleles to supplement the instruments available for classes in music.

The small, simple instruments are easier for children to play and learn on, but without the contribution teachers say that the school probably couldn’t afford to have this many to equip entire classes.

”We’ll start with learning how to tune a ukulele and then some chord progressions,” said music teacher Angie Rader. “So I’m hoping to use them with our upper elementary students, and then hopefully down into our first and second graders as well.”

“This seemed like a no-brainer for the PTA,” said Blake Shester of the PTA, “to support the schools in this way by providing ukuleles that should hopefully benefit students for years to come, enough for everybody to be able to play one at the same time.”

They say the ukuleles are also helpful in the time of COVID, as students don’t have to blow into them like they would on a recorder.

