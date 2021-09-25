Advertisement

Long time Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival

The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Farms has been a part of the Salem community since 1945. That’s when current Vice President of the farm, Ian Hill, said his great-grandfather bought it. Traditionally a vegetable farm, its now been shifting its focus to agritourism.

That shift led to the farm wanting to host a fall festival for the first time, which began on Saturday morning. Hay rides, pumpkins, a corn maze, vendors and much more await the visitors of Garrett Farms for the next couple weekends. Despite it being the first year, Hill appreciates the amount of support they are already receiving.

“The vendors have been really awesome. They’ve came out in numbers, in droves. They’ve been very supportive, they really liked what we’ve got going on here and it’s been really cool to see the support from those guys coming out here.”

The fall festival will continue on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4331 Barley Dr. in Salem. It will also be held October 2nd and 3rd, and 9th and 10th.

