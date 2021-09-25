Marching bands to compete Saturday in Star City Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - High school football claimed the spotlight on Friday night, but marching bands from across Virginia will take the field in Roanoke on Saturday.

19 bands have been preparing for the first Star City Classic Marching Band Competition, hosted by the William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School Bands.

Performances start at 2 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

And the event will feature a special exhibition by the James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes on Saturday night.

“There’s an immense amount of work that goes into preparing a show and putting it on the field,” said Patrick Henry High School Band Teacher Alex Schmitt. “So I think people are going to be blown away by the precision, by the sounds, by the excitement, by everything coming at them from on the field with these amazing bands.”

The winners will take home bragging rights and a trophy. And Schmitt said it will be exciting to come together again for a special event like the Star City Classic.

