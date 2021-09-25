Advertisement

Marching bands to compete Saturday in Star City Classic

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - High school football claimed the spotlight on Friday night, but marching bands from across Virginia will take the field in Roanoke on Saturday.

19 bands have been preparing for the first Star City Classic Marching Band Competition, hosted by the William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School Bands.

Performances start at 2 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

And the event will feature a special exhibition by the James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes on Saturday night.

“There’s an immense amount of work that goes into preparing a show and putting it on the field,” said Patrick Henry High School Band Teacher Alex Schmitt. “So I think people are going to be blown away by the precision, by the sounds, by the excitement, by everything coming at them from on the field with these amazing bands.”

The winners will take home bragging rights and a trophy. And Schmitt said it will be exciting to come together again for a special event like the Star City Classic.

For more information, click on the following link:

Star City Classic Marching Band Competition

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
(AP)
VDH says Roanoke restaurant employee diagnosed with hepatitis A
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
David Walker Mugshot
Man arrested for hit-and-run that hurt Henry County boy
Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler

Latest News

The sign in front of First Baptist Church.
Lexington’s First Baptist Church celebrates 154 years
Roanoke County tracking COVID transmission rates in schools
The ukuleles will help with music classes.
Lexington’s Waddell Elementary gets a gift of ukuleles
11 indicted in fraternity pledge’s alcohol poisoning death