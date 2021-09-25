Advertisement

Pollinator garden planted at I-64 rest stop

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You might not think “Garden Spot” when you see an interstate rest stop, but some folks in Alleghany County did.

They planted a pollinator garden at the Longdale rest stop on interstate 64, bringing some plants to help the bees and butterflies to a place that usually just services tired truckers and motorists.

It’s part of a larger program to install similar gardens organized by VDOT.

”All of the plants here are perennials or grasses that are native to this region,” said Stacey Moulds, the VDOT Polinator Habitat Coordinator. “And they’re all things that will provide nectar, pollen, and habitat for pollinators and other wildlife in the area.”

The volunteers from the Covington-Hot Springs Rotary put a thousand plants in the garden.

