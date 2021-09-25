Wake Forest defeats Virginia 37-17
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 402 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia football team is 2-2 after Friday night’s 37-17 loss to Wake Forest.
The Wahoos travel to Miami for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Hurricanes next Thursday.
