Wake Forest defeats Virginia 37-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia football team is 2-2 after Friday night’s 37-17 loss to Wake Forest.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 402 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Wahoos travel to Miami for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Hurricanes next Thursday.

