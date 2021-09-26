“It’s been amazing, simply amazing” Freedom Fest 2021 wraps up in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New Freedom Farm has been a part of the Buchanan Community since 2016. It focuses on helping veterans and first responders suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. For the last three weekends in September, it has been transformed into “Freedom Fest 2021.”

“I would never have been able to do it without all these volunteers. The people that stood behind me, they’ve been here from 6 in the morning to 6 at night. It’s been amazing, simply amazing,” said New Freedom Farm Founder and Director, Lois Dawn Fritz.

Fritz has been delighted with the events success, but continuing to provide the resources to those in need is what it is all about.

“The most important thing is if we had one veteran or one first responder in crisis and they reached out, that’s all that mattered.”

She’s also been speechless with the amount of support the farm has received over the years. They hope to go bigger and better next year as the Freedom Fest will return in April.

Volunteers had three words to close out the weekend, “thank you, Lois.”

For more information on the New Freedom Farm, you can find its website here.

