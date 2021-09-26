Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash where a pedestrian died.

On September 25 at 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man. When they arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died from the injuries.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

