Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Lynchburg

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash where a pedestrian died.

On September 25 at 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man. When they arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died from the injuries.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
VDH says Roanoke restaurant employee diagnosed with hepatitis A
Roanoke County tracking COVID transmission rates in schools
11 indicted in fraternity pledge’s alcohol poisoning death
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

Garret Farms
Garrett Farms
Danville Heart Walk
Danville Heart Walk
CSHD to begin immediately providing COVID-19 booster vaccines
Roanoke Greens
Roanoke Greens