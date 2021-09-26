Sunny and mild with breezy winds today

SUNDAY

A front moved through overnight and high pressure will build in reinforcing our cool temperatures for today. Northwest winds look to be breezy at times with gusts at higher elevations near 20-25mph. Temperatures reach the upper 60s west to mid 70s east.

Breezy northwest winds keep us cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

THE START OF THE WEEK

We’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with a slight increase in afternoon temperatures as high pressure shifts off the coast. Our highs through the period will climb into the 70s and lower 80s. By Tuesday afternoon a front will slide in from the North and this could trigger a few stray showers.

A cold front brings changes for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

Behind the front another burst of cooler Canadian air will move in. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but we will see temperatures drop into the 70s for the end of the week.

TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. Hurricane Sam has continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Sam is now a major hurricane and will take its time traveling over the next week. At this time, it is too soon to say where it is heading, but it is one to watch!

Hurricane Sam forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below.