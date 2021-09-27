$100k in back wages recovered for employees of Danville home healthcare agency

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville employer failed to pay 53 personal care aides and certified nursing assistants the overtime they were due, but that money... $99,427... has now been paid, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

A recent investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Angel Wings Home Health Inc. violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to USDL. The division determined Angel Wings failed to pay the personal care aides and nursing assistants time-and-a-half when they worked over 40 in a workweek, as the FLSA requires. The employer also failed to maintain accurate records of total weekly hours worked, as required by federal law, according to the labor department.

“Overtime and other wage violations are all too common among home healthcare workers. Employers’ failure to abide by the law and pay wages fairly harms these essential workers who serve their communities by providing critical care services during a national health care crisis,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez in Richmond. “We will hold employers accountable when they fail to uphold their legal obligations.”

Angel Wings Home Health provides personal and respite care, feeding/meal preparation, household duties, laundry, errands, and companionship services between the Danville and South Boston areas.

Workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions – regardless of their immigration status – and the department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the division.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.