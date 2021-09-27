Advertisement

Bedford County Fire and Rescue selected as recipient of $400,000 gift

The money would be used to buy ambulances.
The money would be used to buy ambulances.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Fire and Rescue is receiving a large donation to support EMS services, pending approval by the board of supervisors.

A gift of just over $400,000 is coming from the Andrew E. Hudson Trust.

If the county accepts the gift Monday night, it will be used to buy ambulances.

Some other county fire and rescue squads were selected to receive money as well.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia

Latest News

Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed for COVID-19 concerns
CFBRA's office in downtown Lexington.
Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany celebrates 20th anniversary with grants
Syringes await at a vaccine event.
CSHD prepared for Pfizer booster shots
Running shoes
Giles County Muddy A.C.C.E. is Saturday