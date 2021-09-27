Bedford County Fire and Rescue selected as recipient of $400,000 gift

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Fire and Rescue is receiving a large donation to support EMS services, pending approval by the board of supervisors.

A gift of just over $400,000 is coming from the Andrew E. Hudson Trust.

If the county accepts the gift Monday night, it will be used to buy ambulances.

Some other county fire and rescue squads were selected to receive money as well.

