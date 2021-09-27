Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed for COVID-19 concerns

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The star-studded first annual Blue Ridge Country Music Festival was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The three-day event was slated for October 1-3, but will now be May 13-15 in 2022. It is scheduled to be held at Danville’s Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

Already accounted for tickets, parking, camping and lockers will be reserved for the 2022 dates.

According to the announcement to ticket holders, each order will receive a free three-day pass and free merchandise as a bonus as a thank you for support.

Further details can be found by visiting the event website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.