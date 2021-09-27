Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany celebrates 20th anniversary with grants

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany Counties has been handing out some special grants.

The foundation is celebrating the 20th year since it started independent operations supporting local nonprofits through grants and endowments. They are handing out twenty $1,000 grants to twenty local non-profits.

”Recently, one of our donors, Louis Blair, and his wife generously donated the memorial funds to the community foundation,” CFRBA Executive Director Lori Turner said. “We were able to use these funds to create the 20 grants in 20 days program celebrating 20 years.”

They have delivered eighteen grants, the latest to Rockbridge County’s Nature Camp. The program ends Wednesday.

