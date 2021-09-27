Advertisement

CSHD prepared for Pfizer booster shots

Syringes await at a vaccine event.
Syringes await at a vaccine event.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is set up for booster shots for the COVID vaccine.

The C.D.C. has recommended booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for particularly at risk people who received that vaccine.

”This recommendation is for the Pfizer vaccine and for folks who received the Pfizer vaccine as their initial COVID-19 vaccine dosage,” said Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So if you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson we are awaiting guidance from the CDC on those two vaccines, but for right now this guidance is for Pfizer.”

They say there is plenty of vaccine for for the boosters, but the highest priority is to get more people their initial vaccinations against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia