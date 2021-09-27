CSHD prepared for Pfizer booster shots

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is set up for booster shots for the COVID vaccine.

The C.D.C. has recommended booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for particularly at risk people who received that vaccine.

”This recommendation is for the Pfizer vaccine and for folks who received the Pfizer vaccine as their initial COVID-19 vaccine dosage,” said Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So if you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson we are awaiting guidance from the CDC on those two vaccines, but for right now this guidance is for Pfizer.”

They say there is plenty of vaccine for for the boosters, but the highest priority is to get more people their initial vaccinations against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.